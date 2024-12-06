Russian missile strike hits Kryvyi Rih: two dead, child injured

An administrative building was damaged, and rescue operations are ongoing

Photo by State Emergency Service of Ukraine

A Russian missile attack targeted Kryvyi Rih, according to the head of the city's Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul.

"Do not take or post photos online," Vilkul wrote at 4:31 PM local time.

Preliminary reports indicated damage to an administrative building. The regional governor of Dnipropetrovsk, Serhiy Lysak, confirmed the attack at 4:57 PM, adding that further details were being clarified.

Earlier, at 3:58 PM, the Air Force had warned of a ballistic missile threat from Russian-occupied Crimea. Minutes later, residents of Kryvyi Rih and Kropyvnytskyi were urged to take cover. By 4:23 PM, military sources reported the missile was en route to Kryvyi Rih.

Update at 5:13 PM: A man was reported dead, and a six-year-old boy was injured. The child is hospitalized in moderate condition, according to the regional governor.

One individual remains unaccounted for as rescue teams survey the damaged building.

Update at 5:57 PM: The State Emergency Service reported one confirmed death and 13 injuries. Four of the injured are hospitalized in moderate condition. Rescue efforts involve 40 personnel and 10 vehicles.

Update at 6:24 PM: Lysak announced that a man injured in the strike had died in the hospital, raising the death toll to two. The total number of injured remains at 13.

Photo: DSNS

Photo: DSNS

Photo: DSNS