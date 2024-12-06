Russia launches 53 drones at Ukraine; most downed by air defenses

Two Russian UAVs flew in the direction of Belarus, and another 16 were lost from radar

The Ukrainian Armed Forces shoot down drones (Photo: General Staff)

Overnight, 53 Shahed attack drones and other types of UAVs were launched at Ukraine from the Russian city of Oryol. Air defense forces shot down most of the enemy targets, the Ukrainian Air Force reported.

By 7:00 AM, air defense forces had intercepted 32 enemy drones over Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Kyiv, and Zhytomyr oblasts.

An additional 16 UAVs were reportedly disabled due to the efforts of anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare measures, and mobile fire groups. Two more drones flew toward Belarus.

On Thursday, it was reported that a Russian Shahed drone struck a building in Chernihiv Oblast, injuring one person.

On Friday, Kyiv authorities reported that drone debris fell in the Holosiyivskyi district, damaging windows in a non-residential building.