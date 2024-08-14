Photos reveal impact of SBU night strike on Russian Borisoglebsk airfield

Satellite images show Ukrainian drones hit the northwestern part of the airfield, destroying several hangars

Photo by Russian propaganda resource

Journalists from the Skhemy project by Radio Liberty have released satellite photos showing the aftermath of the August 14 night strike by Security Service of Ukraine drones on the Russian Borisoglebsk airfield in Russia's Voronezh Oblast.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

Satellite images from Planet Labs dated August 14, obtained by Skhemy, show that Ukrainian drones hit the northwestern part of the airfield, destroying several hangars.

Aviation expert Anatoliy Khrapchynskyi informed journalists that this location serves as the technical and operational hub for aircraft repair and maintenance.

Borisoglebsk specifically hosts Su-25, Su-30, Su-34, and Su-35 aircraft.

Photo: Planet Labs/Schemes

Photo: Planet Labs/Schemes

Photo: Planet Labs/Schemes

Read also: Savasleyka and Voronezh: Russia reports drone attack on airfields – video, photos