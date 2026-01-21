Pinchuk: Switzerland did not allow to bring "Shahed" to Davos forum. Even without electronics

Photo: facebook.com/Victor Pinchuk Foundation

The Swiss authorities have banned the organizers of the exhibition "Ukraine: On the Frontlines of the Future," which opened at the Ukraine House in Davos on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum, from displaying a downed Iranian-Russian Shahed drone. This was stated during a speech by said entrepreneur Victor Pinchuk, whose foundation organized this exhibition.

"We wanted to show you a real Russian-Iranian Shahed drone. And we were ready to bring this downed Shahed to this exhibition. But, unfortunately, some official Swiss authorities did not allow us to do so. We offered to remove all the chips and equipment from it, but we were still refused. We were not even allowed to show the case", – Pinchuk said.

He noted that "apparently, there is a tendency in the West to protect people's psychology from these horrible devices".

"I believe that it is much better for you to see these drones here and get scared, but change something in your attitude and approach, than to see 'chessmen' in the sky over your countries", – Pinchuk added.