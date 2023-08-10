Forgery case: preventive measure elected for MP Dubinsky

The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv has imposed a pre-trial restriction on MP Oleksandr Dubinsky, who has been charged with forging documents for traveling abroad.

The court ordered Dubinsky a preventive measure in the form of a personal recognizance for two months.

He must wear an electronic tag, cannot travel outside Kyiv Oblast, must surrender external passports, and turn up at every summons of the investigator.

Prosecutors had requested a preventive measure for Dubinsky in the form of a personal recognizance to wear an electronic tag and not to leave his place of residence.

On August 3, 2023, Dubinsky was searched in connection with his trip abroad.

On August 9, the Prosecutor General pressed charges against the lawmaker who is subject to US sanctions of providing false information to obtain permission to travel abroad.

