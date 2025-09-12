Poland completely closes the border with Belarus amid Zapad exercises

Restrictions apply to all routes to and from the country

Marcin Kerwinski (Photo: MSWiARP)

Poland completely closed its border with Belarus on the night of September 12 after the arrival of Russian drones and on the eve of the start of the West-2025 exercise between Minsk and Moscow. This was reported by Polish Interior Minister Marcin Kierwinski at a press conference at the Terespol-Brest border crossing.

Restrictions apply to all previously opened border crossings, as well as to railroad traffic.

"Tonight at midnight we closed the traffic on the Polish-Belarusian border. This decision is related to the Zapad exercise, which is directly aimed at Poland and Europe. During these exercises, the Russian and Belarusian armies are practicing aggressive scenarios against our country," he said .

In total, there are six road border crossings between Poland and Belarus, four of which (DK63 in Slavatycz, DK66 in Polovets, DK65 in Bobrowniki, and DK19 in Kuznica) were closed earlier. Currently, the crossing points DK2 in Terespol (passenger traffic) and DK68 in Kukuryki (freight traffic) are closed.

Three railroad border crossings were also closed to freight traffic: Kuznia Białystocka – Hrodna, Siemianówka – Svisloch, Terespol – Brest.

According to the Polish minister, the suspension of traffic is valid in both directions – both for entry into Poland from Belarus and for exit from the country. Information about the closure of border crossings will be posted on changeable boards on highways and on additional mobile VMS signs that will be placed closer to the border with Belarus.

Kervinsky emphasized that a complete cessation of border traffic at checkpoints would be "a clear signal of Poland's readiness for radical actions" in case of deterioration of the security situation at the border.

At the same time, he noted that the restrictions will not necessarily be lifted immediately after the end of the Russian-Belarusian exercises. But only when the situation becomes safe.

"I understand that this is a difficult decision for many businesses. However, we made it out of concern for the safety of Poles. I want to emphasize clearly: the border closure is not limited to the period of maneuvers. The situation will be constantly analyzed. Border traffic will resume only when we are confident in the complete safety of Poles," he said .

Exercises of Belarus and Russia are scheduled for September 12-16