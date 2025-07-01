Poland introduces border controls with Germany and Lithuania.

Donald Tusk (Photo: CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON/ EPA)

The Polish government will introduce temporary border controls with Germany and Lithuania due to an escalation of a dispute with its EU neighbors over illegal migration. This was announced by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk , according to PAP.

"We have decided to reinstate temporary border controls on the Polish-German and Polish-Lithuanian borders. Due to organizational reasons, the decision will take effect on Monday, July 7th. Until then, the relevant services, including, first and foremost, the Border Guard, have been tasked with the logistical preparation for this operation," Tusk stated.

According to the Polish Prime Minister, the controls on the border with Germany are a response to the increased border checks introduced by Berlin last month, which led to "asymmetry" and the expulsion of some migrants back to Poland.

"The control introduced by Germany was supposed to end in September, but we have received information that Germany has decided to extend it, which somewhat contradicts the essence of the Schengen Code and European law," he added.

Regarding Lithuania, border controls on Germany's eastern border are intended to prevent a potential influx of migrants from Belarus.

"I would like to immediately warn that our decision is – I hope – temporary, and we will not have to do this for long, but it is irreversible, regardless of how much emotion it may evoke in other capitals," Tusk concluded.