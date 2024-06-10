Poland to create buffer zone on Belarus border: Tusk's government approves

The buffer zone is intended to prevent illegal crossings by migrants and improve conditions for military and police personnel

Amid increasing clashes between illegal migrants and border guards, the Polish government has approved the Ministry of Internal Affairs' proposal to create a temporary buffer zone on the border with Belarus, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced at a meeting of the Council of Ministers.

Tusk stated that during the meeting in the city of Białystok, officials discussed measures needed to ensure a more stable situation on the Polish-Belarusian border.

As a result, the decision to establish a temporary buffer zone on the border with Belarus was made.

"The task of the Polish state is to protect the border by all available means, and we will not back down," Tusk said.

According to RMF 24, the purpose of this zone is to make it more difficult for illegal migrants to cross the border and to create better working conditions for border guards and law enforcement officers.

Tusk stated that the Polish authorities are aware of the potential negative impact of the creation of the buffer zone on the inhabitants of the border regions. He added that the government will look for ways to support the local population.

