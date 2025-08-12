Poland to hold the largest military parade in history to show Russia its strength

About three hundred vehicles, 4,000 soldiers, 50 aircraft and 20 ships will take part in the parade

Rehearsal of the parade in Poland (Photo: instagram.com/kosiniakkamysz)

on August 15, Poland will host the largest parade in history on the occasion of the Day of the Troops, involving thousands of soldiers, hundreds of vehicles and allies from abroad. This was reported by the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of National Defense Vladislav Kosinyak-Kamysh and "Polish Radio.

According to the newspaper, the parade will involve about three hundred pieces of equipment, 4,000 military personnel, 50 aircraft and 20 ships.

on August 15, nearly 100 soldiers from allied armies and structures will also be present. The military parade will take place simultaneously in Warsaw and on the Gielgoski Peninsula.

The Defense Minister noted that this is not only a historical memory, but also a guide for the future, because "the threat always comes from the same direction."

"Whether it was the empire, the Soviet Union, or now the Russian Federation, the methods are always the same, so it is all the more important to show our strength," the vice prime minister said.