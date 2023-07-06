Nearly half of candidates for head of Ukraine's anti-graft agency used drugs — polygraph

The head of the Competition Commission for the selection of the head of the Specialized Anticorruption Prosecutor's Office, Kateryna Koval, shared a post in which she said that almost half of the candidates for the post of the head of the SAPO have used or are using drugs.

Koval, referring to the polygraph examiners who checked the candidates, noted that 17 of the 43 contestants used or are using narcotic drugs.

What exactly is meant by "narcotics" is unknown as it was not specified.

In addition, in a comment under the post, Koval added that "candidates in organized groups went to polygraph countermeasures courses, and internationalists put pressure on polygraph examiners in the interests of some candidates."

She also shared a reference to draft law No. 9454, according to the amendments to which additional procedures were introduced "to strengthen public trust in the judiciary, which provides for the examination of judges on a lie detector."

"The commission's materials contain conclusions, polygrams, and video recordings of investigations. It was a difficult choice," Koval concluded.

On July 28, 2022, NABU senior detective Oleksandr Klymenko, who, in particular, handled the case of the deputy head of the President's Office Oleh Tatarov, became the head of the SAPO.

