Polish Foreign Minister: Russia needs at least 70 years to take over Ukraine

Meeting of the Lublin Triangle (Photo: MFA)

Analyzing the pace of Russia's advance, the aggressor state needs at least 70 years to completely capture Ukraine, said Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski. He expressed this opinion during a joint briefing of the foreign ministers of the Lublin Triangle (Ukraine, Poland, Lithuania), reports Ukrinform.

Sikorsky said that Ukraine will not lose the war. It won at sea, and in the air "an eye for an eye".

"On the ground, Russia's victories are pyrrhic: depending on the month, 100-300 soldiers per square kilometer [of captured territory]. At this rate, it will take Russia 70 years to take over Ukraine. It has to calculate what it will cost it," said the head of Polish diplomacy.

He added that although Russia allegedly declares its readiness to negotiate with Ukraine, it was the Ukrainian side that had long ago declared its readiness for an immediate ceasefire.

Sikorsky emphasized that Russia's war against Ukraine could end in five minutes if Russian dictator Vladimir Putin orders his troops to retreat.

"I believe that a lasting peace is possible if the root causes of the war are eliminated, and they are Russia's fascist ideology and imperialism. It is necessary to deradicalize the government and Russian society," he stated.