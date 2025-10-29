Polish MiGs intercept Russian spy over the Baltic Sea – photo

Russian Il-20 flying over the Baltic with transponder off and no flight plan – Warsaw scrambles a pair of its fighter jets

Polish MiG-29 fighters (Photo: Adam Warzawa / EPA)

On Tuesday, October 28, Polish planes intercepted a Russian reconnaissance aircraft over the Baltic Sea, the following day reported Operational Command of the Armed Forces of Poland.

A pair of regular MiG-29 fighters of the Polish Air Force carried out an effective interception, visual identification and escort from the area of responsibility of a Russian aircraft flying over the Baltic, the report said.

According to the command, the Russian Il-20 was flying a reconnaissance mission in international airspace without a flight plan and with its transponder turned off, while the aircraft did not violate Polish airspace.

"The Armed Forces of the Republic of Poland are in constant readiness to respond to any threat and protect the sovereignty of Polish airspace," the military said.

The Operations Command also provided a photo of the intercepted Russian Il-20:

Photo: X / Dowództwo Operacyjne RSZ