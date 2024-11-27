Polish PM proposes naval police in Baltic Sea to counter Russia

Donald Tusk (Photo via facebook.com/donaldtusk)

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk aims to persuade allies to participate in a naval police initiative to protect the Baltic Sea from potential Russian provocations. He made this announcement at a press conference ahead of his visit to Sweden, tvn.24 reported.

"For us, this is the Eastern Shield. Baltic states are also building similar fortifications. We want to turn this into a unified project stretching from Finland to our border with Ukraine. We have experience that makes our countries safer than before," Tusk said.

In Sweden, Tusk plans to discuss three key issues where Poland has recently played a "crucial role": transatlantic relations, regional security cooperation, and the war in Ukraine.

He emphasized that Europe must "stand on its own feet" and that the era of fearing Russia should come to an end.

Tusk says Russia will become a "technological and financial dwarf" if Europe remains united. However, a divided EU makes Russia a threat to every member state.

"This realization must finally reach leaders across Europe. We have no reason to timidly approach the challenges posed by Russian policies," the Polish prime minister said.

Tusk is expected to attend a summit of Northern European and Baltic leaders on November 27 at the Swedish prime minister's countryside residence. On November 28, he will sign a strategic partnership agreement between Poland and Sweden.