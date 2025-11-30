Polish President cuts short visit to Hungary due to Orban's trip to Moscow
President of Poland Karol Navrotsky shortened his visit to Hungary after the Hungarian Prime Minister's trip Viktor Orban to the dictator of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin to Moscow. About reported marcin Przydacz, Head of the International Policy Bureau of the Polish President's Office.
"Due to Prime Minister Orban's visit to Moscow and its context, President Navrotsky decided to limit the program of his visit to Hungary to the Visegrad Group presidential summit in Esztergom," he wrote.
Przydacz referred to the legacy of President Lech Kaczynski, who emphasized that Europe's security depends on solidarity, including in the energy sector.
Poland's leader is expected to discuss security and cooperation in the Central European region with the presidents of the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary.
- november 28, Orban and Szijjarto came to see Putin, to discuss gas supplies and the war against Ukraine.
- on November 29, Foreign Minister Sibig called it indicative of how Putin uses Orban again as an accomplice to his terror.
