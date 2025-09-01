Polish President demands reparations from Germany for World War II

According to Navrotsky, reparations are necessary to "build a partnership based on the principles of truth and good relations."

Karol Navrotsky (Photo: EPA)

President of Poland Karol Navrotsky said that he "unequivocally demands" reparations from Germany, calling them a condition for fair relations. He made the statement during the commemoration of the outbreak of World War II, transmits RMF24.

"In order to build a partnership based on the principles of truth and good relations, we must resolve the issue of reparations from Germany, which I, as President of Poland, clearly demand for the common good," Navrotsky said.

He emphasized that reparations are not "an alternative to historical amnesia," and that Poland, as a "frontline state" and "the most important country" on NATO's eastern flank, needs "justice, truth, and clear relations with Germany."

According to him, the state "also needs reparations from the German state."

Reference on September 14, 2022, the Polish Sejm passed a resolution calling on Germany to assume "political, historical, legal, and financial responsibility" for all the consequences of World War II.



