Polish President Duda expresses regret over canceled EU-US-Ukraine summits

The reasons for the cancellation of the events were not given

Illustrative image (Photo: serezniy/Depositphotos)

Poland has canceled planned summits between the European Union, the United States, and Ukraine, as announced by the Polish President's Office.

The summits were intended to facilitate discussions between the EU on one side and the United States and Ukraine on the other.

President Andrzej Duda did not provide reasons for the cancellation but expressed regret over the decision.

He made the announcement during a meeting of the National Security Council, convened due to the initiation of the peace process in the Russia-Ukraine war.

"We support Ukraine in the political, military and humanitarian spheres. Our position remains unchanged: this war must end in a just peace – one that guarantees that Russia will not attack anyone else. This also means restoring the rule of international law," the Polish president said.

Duda stressed that there are no plans to reduce U.S. military presence in Poland and that Warsaw should actively engage in European security discussions.

"Poland's presidency of the European Council should be an opportunity to raise issues related to the EU's security and to strengthen transatlantic ties," the Polish president said.

Duda had previously proposed to Prime Minister Donald Tusk holding these summits in May 2024 to underscore the significance of Poland's EU Council presidency in the first half of 2025.

Tusk did not publicly comment on Duda's letter regarding the summits.

On February 15, Tusk called for Europe to develop its own plan for Ukraine.

On February 18, Duda confirmed that the United States would not reduce troop numbers in Eastern Europe.