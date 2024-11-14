Polish President Duda urges Trump to respect US aid already provided to Ukraine

During the upcoming meeting with Trump, Duda will definitely discuss the Russo-Ukrainian war, the Polish leader said

Andrzej Duda (Photo: EPA/ALBERT ZAWADA)

Polish President Andrzej Duda has urged newly elected U.S. President Donald Trump to respect the significant aid provided to Ukraine by the United States during a press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

According to Duda, Washington has already provided Kyiv with "huge amounts of money, military equipment, and financial assistance" since the start of the full-scale war and Trump thus has an obligation to respect these contributions.

"I cannot imagine that President Donald Trump will allow Russia to destroy Ukraine. Ukraine, into which the American taxpayer has invested such large sums, for which President Trump will soon be responsible when he takes office, has invested such large sums. This is a matter of respect for the money of American taxpayers," Duda said.

Duda added that he will discuss the Russo-Ukrainian war with Trump during their upcoming meeting.

"I will represent, of course, not only in the context of the situation in Ukraine itself, but also the situation in our part of Europe, our view, our neighbors, what is happening with us in general, and also in the context of American interests," Duda stated.

Trump, speaking to supporters in Florida after the presidential election results were announced on November 6, promised that there would be no wars during his term.

Kurt Volker, the U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations (2017-2019), stated that Trump does not want Ukraine to suffer a defeat during his presidency and wants to avoid being held responsible for it.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb, after speaking with Trump, said that the American leader is "very seriously inclined to conclude a peace agreement as soon as possible."