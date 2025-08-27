Politico: Trump convinced Orbán to drop his objections to Ukraine's accession to the EU

The unblocking of the European integration process may be decided in the near future

Viktor Orbán and Donald Trump (Photo: CHRIS KLEPONIS/EPA)

President of the United States Donald Trump convinced the Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán lift objections to Ukraine's accession to the European Union. This was announced... reports Politico, citing an unnamed diplomat.

The publication does not report under what circumstances the American leader persuaded the head of the Hungarian government to change his mind.

"This fact has changed the situation regarding Ukraine's accession to the EU," a source told Politico.

Orbán blocked the opening of negotiating clusters for Ukraine, which stalled the country's European integration process. This also affected Moldova, which was to begin negotiations with the EU simultaneously with Ukraine.

European officials considered the possibility of separating the accession of the two countries, as the Hungarian leader has no objections to Moldova. However, such a situation harms Ukraine's interests.

Two sources in diplomatic circles told the publication that they hoped the "deadlock" regarding Ukraine's accession could be resolved in the coming months, given the pressure on Budapest.