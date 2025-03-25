Poll: 60% of Ukrainians trust Zelenskyy, parliament and government heads face distrust

Trust in the president rose from 51.2% in September 2024 to 59.6% in February 2025

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo by Kimmo Brandt/EPA)

Nearly 60% of Ukrainians trust President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, while distrust prevails toward Ukraine's parliament speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal (65.3% and 56.5%, respectively), according to a poll conducted by the Razumkov Center's sociological service.

Most respondents also expressed distrust toward former presidential office adviser Oleksiy Arestovych (88%), MP Yuriy Boiko (83%), Batkivshchyna party leader and MP Yulia Tymoshenko (83%), former president and European Solidarity party leader Petro Poroshenko (75%), Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak (67%), MP and Servant of the People faction leader Davyd Arakhamia (67%), volunteer Serhiy Prytula, and Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko (both 52%).

Zelenskyy received the highest level of personal trust, with 59.6%. His "personal" trust rating exceeds his "institutional" one, as trust in the presidency as an institution stands at 57.5%.

More respondents trusted than distrusted Security Service of Ukraine chief Vasyl Maliuk (41% vs. 25%).

More respondents distrusted than trusted MP Danylo Hetmantsev (46% vs. 16.5%), Defense Minister Rustem Umerov (46% vs. 23%), and Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko (33% vs. 18%).

Trust and distrust levels were nearly equal for Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration head Vitalii Kim (37.5% vs. 37%).

The survey was conducted from February 28 to March 6, 2025, using face-to-face interviews across all Ukrainian regions except Luhansk Oblast. In frontline and near-frontline regions, the survey was conducted in government-controlled areas where no hostilities are taking place.

A total of 2,018 respondents aged 18 and older participated. The theoretical margin of error does not exceed 2.3%. However, additional systematic sampling biases may arise due to the consequences of Russian aggression, including the forced displacement of millions of citizens.