Ukraine and Sweden sign security agreement: 6.5 billion euros in aid, aviation and more

Ulf Kristersson and Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: EPA)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson signed the agreement on cooperation in the field of security between the countries: during the years 2024-2026, Sweden will provide military aid to Ukraine in the amount of SEK 75 billion (about EUR 6.5 billion), reported the Office of the President.

This amount will amount to approximately EUR 2.2 billion per year and will grow during the ten-year term of the document.

The list of military aid will include:

→ aviation and air defense;

→ armored vehicles;

→ artillery;

→ enhancing maritime security;

→ assistance with mine clearance;

→ unmanned aerial vehicles.

Sweden has already provided and will continue to provide Archer artillery systems and CV90 combat vehicles to Ukraine, for which the partners will also work out opportunities for joint production.

Stockholm is also transferring specialized ASC 890 aircraft and, in the future, JAS 39 Gripen aircraft, including relevant training.

Sweden will also support the development of Ukraine's modern defense and industrial potential and develop bilateral cooperation in localization, repair, maintenance and production of Swedish defense products in Ukraine.

Separate blocks of the agreement relate to support for:

→ Zelenskyy's "peace formula";

→ sanctions;

→ compensation for damages;

→ bringing the aggressor to justice;

→ assistance in economic recovery, reconstruction and protection of critical infrastructure.

On Friday, President Zelenskyy arrived in Stockholm, where he will take part in the third Ukraine-Northern Europe summit and sign three security agreements.

Ukraine already has security agreements with Denmark and Finland. According to the agreement, Denmark's military aid will amount to at least EUR 1.8 billion in 2024, and the Finnish government has promised long-term military and financial assistance, as well as deepening cooperation with Kyiv in political, financial, humanitarian and reform fields.

On Tuesday, Ukraine and Belgium signed an agreement on security cooperation and long-term support: among other things, Belgium will allocate at least EUR 977 million to Ukraine for military support in 2024.

On Thursday, it was reported that a few days before the Global Peace Summit, President Zelenskyy and American leader Joe Biden will sign a bilateral security agreement between the countries.