Prime Ministers of Poland and the Netherlands attacked with smoke bombs while speaking on stage - video

Tusk and Schof are escorted off stage (Photo: ERA/VINCENT JANNINK)

In the Dutch city of Wageningen, during an official ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the country's liberation from Nazi occupation, a smoke bomb was thrown at Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schof and his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk. This was reported by the Dutch newspaper Gazet van Antwerpen (GVA) .

The incident occurred just before the leaders were to light the symbolic Liberation Fire, the main ritual of the annual celebration. After the smoke bomb exploded, security immediately evacuated the politicians from the stage.

According to journalists, pro-Palestinian activists may be behind the attack. They shouted slogans, booed Schof, held Palestinian scarves and red cards, symbolically "expelling" the Dutch prime minister.

Despite the incident, the two leaders returned to the stage a few minutes later, accompanied by reinforced security, and lit the fire. The event continued with a musical performance.

on May 8, Europe celebrates Victory Day in World War II. It was on this day in 1945 that the Anti-Hitler Coalition officially signed the unconditional surrender of Nazi Germany in Berlin.

DIRECT ACTION AGAINST WAR(MONGERS) 5-5-2025During the Liberation Festival in Wageningen, a smoke bomb was thrown at warmonger/genocide lover Schoof and Polish warmonger Tusk.een rookbom voor oorlogshitser/genocide-liefhebber Schoof en Poolse oorlogshitser Tusk gegooid #NATO pic.twitter.com/ULrUKOe6qc - Tom Welschen (@TWelschen) May 5, 2025