Prime Ministers of Poland and the Netherlands attacked with smoke bombs while speaking on stage - video
Tusk and Schof are escorted off stage (Photo: ERA/VINCENT JANNINK)

In the Dutch city of Wageningen, during an official ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the country's liberation from Nazi occupation, a smoke bomb was thrown at Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schof and his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk. This was reported by the Dutch newspaper Gazet van Antwerpen (GVA) .

The incident occurred just before the leaders were to light the symbolic Liberation Fire, the main ritual of the annual celebration. After the smoke bomb exploded, security immediately evacuated the politicians from the stage.

According to journalists, pro-Palestinian activists may be behind the attack. They shouted slogans, booed Schof, held Palestinian scarves and red cards, symbolically "expelling" the Dutch prime minister.

Despite the incident, the two leaders returned to the stage a few minutes later, accompanied by reinforced security, and lit the fire. The event continued with a musical performance.

on May 8, Europe celebrates Victory Day in World War II. It was on this day in 1945 that the Anti-Hitler Coalition officially signed the unconditional surrender of Nazi Germany in Berlin.

  • on May 15, 2024, an attack on Prime Minister Robert Fico took place in Slovakia: the politician was shot in the stomach, after which he underwent rehabilitation for months.
