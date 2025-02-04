Preparations underway for Zelenskyy-Trump team meetings, says Ambassador Markarova

The envoy said that Ukraine has more contacts with the United States than other countries

Oksana Markarova (Photo: OP)

Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova has confirmed that the mission is working on arranging meetings between the teams of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President Donald Trump, according to a report by public broadcaster Suspilne.

"We are always preparing for meetings and calls. This takes some time. There are many more contacts with Ukraine [in the new U.S. president's team] than with other countries," Markarova said in response to a question about preparations for a meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump.

Additionally, Markarova noted that the embassy has good contacts with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz.

On January 12, the Swiss Foreign Ministry announced that Switzerland is ready to host a summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump.

On February 3, Trump stated that he plans to hold talks with both Ukraine and Russia.