President of Finland: "The most difficult" 5% remain in the issue of peace in Ukraine

Stubb believes that the parties are now "closer to peace than ever"

Alexander Stubb (Photo: EPA / TOMS KALMINS)

President of Finland Alexander Stubb said that the "most difficult" 5% of the peace process in Ukraine is still the "most difficult" one. He said this said on the Fox News channel.

According to him, the negotiators are "closer than ever" to reaching a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine, and the negotiations are entering the most difficult stage – the final one.

The President of Finland praised the efforts of American diplomacy in sanctioning Russian oil. He also noted the unity of the Western allies after the talks in Berlin and highlighted two key points.

"First of all, Europe, Ukraine and the United States were united in their desire for a just and lasting peace... and secondly, it was about the idea of security guarantees for Ukraine. So we are almost there, but the most difficult 5% is still left," Stubb said.

He said he had spoken with the US President Donald Trump a few weeks ago, and recently has been working closely with the negotiators Steve Witkoff і Jared Kushner. According to the Finnish president, the negotiations are a "balance of carrots and sticks."

"The Russian economy is not really doing well. There is zero growth. The reserves are exhausted. High interest rates and high inflation. And the situation is not improving," Stubb said.