At the same time, Petr Pavel said that the Czech Republic does not legally recognize the occupied Ukrainian territories as Russian

Peter Pavel (Photo: EPA)

The temporary Russian occupation of part of Ukrainian territory may be the price of Ukraine's survival as a sovereign state. About this said president of the Czech Republic Peter Paul in an interview with the BBC.

Pavel noted that Ukraine, despite all the support from the West, is currently unable to liberate the occupied territories in a short time without heavy human losses.

"We want it to survive as an independent sovereign country. If the price of its survival is that part of the territory will be temporarily occupied, then let it be so. We will never legally recognize these occupied territories as Russian," the Czech president said.

According to Pavlo, it would be unfair for the West to pressure Ukraine to immediately liberate all the occupied territories. According to him, the West does not want to destroy the Ukrainian nation.

The Czech President believes that it is necessary to continue providing military assistance to Ukraine, but, according to him, the war cannot be won on the battlefield.

He believes that economic pressure from Europe and the United States is a more powerful tool to force Moscow to the negotiating table.

"I believe that given the current state of the Russian economy, (Russians – ed.) will not be able to withstand economic pressure for long. Therefore, sooner or later, if these measures are implemented, Russia will have no choice but to sit down at the negotiating table, which it has so far refused to do," Pavel said.