President of the European Parliament Roberta Mecola arrives in Kyiv

Metsola is expected to meet with Zelensky and speak in parliament

Robert Metzol (Photo: x.com/EP_President)

on September 17, the President of the European Parliament Roberta Mecola came to Kyiv on a working visit. This was reported by LIGA.net by an interlocutor in the government.

According to him, Metzola has many plans in Kyiv, both with parliamentarians and with the president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The head of the European Parliament later posted a photo of how she was met from the train by the head of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk.

"1300 days after the start of the aggression, I am in Ukraine with a strong message of support from the European Parliament. Just as we have stood by you from day one, we will stay by your side," she wrote .

Yaroslav Zheleznyak, a member of the Golos party, said that Metzola is expected to speak in parliament.