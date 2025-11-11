Unmanned Systems Forces, "Birds of the Magyar" and others will increase capabilities in Kherson – Zelensky

The city is constantly subjected to enemy attacks, so the President decided to fortify Kherson

Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kherson (Photo: Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Facebook)

Kherson is subject to thousands of strikes by Russian drones every month, so it will be additionally reinforced, in particular, by the 414th separate brigade of unmanned systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine "Magyars' Birds" and others. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a working visit to Kherson region.

"In fact, there is a constant threat. I have determined that our Unmanned Systems Forces, Magyar Birds and other units will increase our defense capabilities here. It is important to implement all this," he said .

Zelenskyy added that separate tasks have been set to protect roads and logistics routes. Government officials will be involved in the implementation of these decisions, which should ensure coordination at all levels.

Decisions are being made in the energy sector and to provide Kherson with the necessary equipment. Relevant decisions should be made by the government no later than tomorrow.

The regional authorities have submitted requests to meet the needs of Kherson region's communities – kindergartens, educational institutions and social services. President emphasizes that people of the region deserve more support from the state.

BACKGROUND Kherson was liberated on November 11, 2022, as a result of a large-scale counteroffensive by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the south of the country. After several months of fighting, Ukrainian troops entered the city, forcing the Russian occupation forces to retreat to the left bank of the Dnipro River.