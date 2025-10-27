Javier Millais' political force gained almost 41% of the vote in the parliamentary elections

Javier Miley (Photo: Juan Ignacio Roncoroni/EPA)

The party of Argentine President Javier Millais, La Libertad Avanza, has won the midterm parliamentary elections. This was reported by BBC.

Milea's political force garnered almost 41% of the vote, winning 13 out of 24 seats in the Senate and 64 out of 127 seats in the lower house of parliament. The elections on Sunday, October 26, saw half of the Chamber of Deputies (127 out of 257 seats) and one-third of the Senate (24 out of 72 seats) elected .

Victory in the elections will allow the Argentine president to advance his program of cutting public spending and deregulating the economy.

U.S. President Donald Trump congratulated Miley on social media, writing: "He makes us all look good." Prior to the vote, Trump made it clear that the $40 billion allocation to Argentina would be contingent on Miley remaining politically active.

Supporters of the Argentine president welcomed the decision, although critics accused the American leader of interfering in the election by a foreign power, the media.

Paying tribute to his North American ally, Mr. Miley told supporters: "We must consolidate the course of reforms that we have embarked on to change Argentina's history once and for all... to make Argentina great again.".

Before these elections, his party had only seven seats in the Senate and 37 seats in the lower house. This meant that his program of spending cuts and reforms faced various political obstacles.

The election was the first national test of Milea's popularity since he took office in 2023, when he promised to cut public spending using a metaphorical "chainsaw." He brandished a real chainsaw during his campaign rallies.

Since then, he has cut spending on education, pensions, healthcare, infrastructure, and subsidies, and laid off tens of thousands of public sector workers.

On October 8, Argentine President Milei gave a concert in Buenos Aires to raise his rating amid the economic crisis and protests.

On October 10, it was reported that the US Treasury Department entered the Argentine currency market, having made on the eve of the parliamentary elections in Argentina direct purchase of pesos through US banks.