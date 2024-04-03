President of Estonia: I consider Ukraine's attacks on military targets in Russia's rear legitimate

President of the country Karis called on the West not to impose restrictions on aid to Ukraine

Denys Shmyhal and Alar Karis (Photo: Cabinet of Ministers)

Ukraine's attacks on military targets in the Russian rear are considered legitimate by President of Estonia Alar Karis, who stated this during a meeting with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, as reported by the press service of the Estonian leader.

"I consider Ukraine's attacks on military targets located in the rear of the Russian Federation legitimate – this helps slow down the Russian war machine," Karis said.

The Estonian leader said that during the war it is legal for the Ukrainian Defense Forces to destroy infrastructure necessary for the Russian army if it is connected with missile attacks and drone strikes on Ukrainian civilian and energy facilities.

The President of Estonia also stated that Russia does not impose restrictions on aggression against Ukraine, so Western countries should not impose restrictions on aid to Kyiv.

"Establishing limits on aid to Ukraine will only help Russia plan aggressive strikes," he said.

Karis reminded that the European Union together with NATO countries is economically and militarily stronger than Russia.

"This is a war in which colonial evil is being imposed on one side, and international law and state independence are being defended on the other. Now we face the question of commitment to the goal and the fastest possible search for the necessary means to stand up for ourselves," he said.

The Estonian president said that Western countries can stockpile weapons, ammunition, and equipment, but "if Ukrainians need all of this, these stockpiles will lose any significance."

The head of the country said that Estonia has decided to provide military aid to Ukraine in the amount of 0.25% of its GDP for four years and called on its allies to do the same.

"If everyone does this, Ukraine will win. We have to give the Ukrainians what they need," Karis said.

Read also: President of Finland on strikes at Russian oil refineries: In war, there's always collateral damage