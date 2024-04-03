President of Finland on strikes at Russian oil refineries: In war, there's always collateral damage

Stubb said that those attacking oil refineries in Russia are doing so skillfully and not posing a threat to civilians

Alexander Stubb (Photo: EPA/ANNA SZILAGYI)

War brings collateral damage when discussing the impact of drone strikes at oil refineries in Russia on oil prices, President of Finland, Alexander Stubb, stated during a press briefing with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv.

"If the question is do I have a problem with the price of oil going up because of them? My answer is no. I don't have a problem with it because in war, there's always collateral damage," said Stubb.

He noted that those attacking oil refineries in Russia are doing so skillfully and not threatening civilians.

"War is harsh and difficult. The only thing that Russia understands is power," said the politician.

