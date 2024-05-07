Moldova's Sandu denies that Ukraine allegedly offered to help "resolve the Transnistria issue"

"We will not agree to this by military means. Only by peaceful means. Peace is very important to us," said Moldovan President Maia Sandu

Maia Sandu (Screenshot from the video)

Ukrainian officials did not offer Moldova to "resolve the issue" with the so–called republic of Transnistria after the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion. Chisinau seeks a peaceful solution to the problem, President of Moldova Maia Sandu said in an interview with Russian blogger Yury Dud.

The host asked whether Ukraine offered Moldova to "solve the issue" with the self-proclaimed Transnistria already after the start of the full-scale war.

"There were never any official statements [from Ukraine]. What we read, what some people said in the media... but officially, with all responsibility I tell you, officially there was never such a proposal. [...] Or unofficially. That is, there was no such offer from the officials," Sandu said.

According to the Moldovan leader, Chisinau has always said and will say that it needs to resolve the "Transnistrian conflict" only by peaceful means.

The blogger asked how the president would react to the proposal to "kick out" the Russian contingent from Transnistria.

"We will not agree to this by military means. Only by peaceful means. Peace is very important to us," Sandu stated.

REFERENCE Transnistria is the occupied territory of Moldova, where Russian troops are stationed. PMR is not recognized by the state or any of the UN countries, not even the Russian Federation.

In February, the "lawmakers" of the so-called republic of Transnistria appealed to Russia to "protect" it from Moldova: as if the latter had unleashed an "economic war" against the PMR.

The spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Moldova called the so-called congress "another campaign planned by the Kremlin." The Bureau of Politics for the Reintegration of the Country rejected the propagandistic statements made at the illegal congress in Tiraspol.

In April, the security forces of the illegal Transnistria reported an alleged drone attack on its military unit. The Moldovan prime minister called it "yet another usual provocation" .