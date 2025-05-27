Pro-Kremlin politicians wanted to create their own defense structure in Estonia with the support of the GRU

The prosecutor demands that Peterson be found guilty of treason and sentenced to 17 years in prison.

Ivo Peterson (Photo: ERR)

In Estonia, local pro-Kremlin politicians Ivo Peterson and Dmitriy Rootsi planned to create a parallel defense structure with the support of Russian military intelligence, the Estonian newspaper Postimees reported , citing details of the accusations made in the courtroom.

State Prosecutor Triinu Olev-Aas said that Peterson and Rootsi, who are accused of treason, began creating a civil defense unit in 2022, with the support of the Koos movement, which was to take on the functions of the armed forces in the event of a crisis.

In correspondence with his associates, which the prosecution presented to the court, Peterson emphasized that the group's goal was to "provide security and perform the functions of the army" in the event of a "power vacuum."

The prosecutor's office also says that Peterson and Rootsey authorized contacts with representatives of Russian military intelligence (formerly the GRU) to receive instructions and assistance in creating the unit.

Peterson publicly stated the alleged humanitarian nature of the project, but the prosecutor's office views his actions as an attempt to form an alternative state defense structure operating under the guise of charity.

"Peterson himself worked for over 10 years in the police, so he knew perfectly well that the defense of the country is the exclusive prerogative of the state," Olev-Aas emphasized.

The prosecutor is demanding that Peterson be found guilty of treason and sentenced to 17 years in prison.

The prosecutor also demanded that Rootsi, accused of treason, be sentenced to 13 years in prison, and Andrei Andronov, accused of non-violent actions against the Republic of Estonia, be sentenced to 11 years in prison.

In 2023, Peterson ran in the Riigikogu (parliament) elections on a joint electoral list of the United Left Party and Koos.

On March 10, 2023, Estonian security police detained three men suspected of allegedly "creating a network against the Republic of Estonia." Among them was pro-Russian politician Peterson, who had visited the Russian-occupied part of Donbas. Peterson also appeared in several propaganda videos justifying Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The judicial investigation into the case began in November 2023.