Diana Jovanovic-Shoshoake (Photo: propaganda media)

Far-right MEP from Romania DianaȘoaca said during a visit to Moscow that she would "break the legs" of the Ukrainian president To Volodymyr Zelenskyyif he tries to speak in the Romanian parliament. She said this wrote on Facebook.

During her speech, the Romanian MP recalled Zelenskyy's visit to Bucharest in October 2023, calling the events "tense" and saying that it was she who "disrupted" his speech in the Romanian parliament.

"If he dares to come to my parliament again, I will break his legs! He should not dare to speak there. This is my parliament, because the Romanian Constitution says that we, the deputies, are the representatives of the Romanian people, the only ones who can defend their sovereignty. I have an obligation to Romanians to defend the country's independence and respond to the enemies of our people," she said.

Jovanovic-Shoshoake also spoke about the allegedly more than "one million Romanians" in Ukraine, who, according to her, are "deprived of the right to speak their native language" and "forbidden to practice Orthodoxy."

Reference Diana Iovanovic-Soshoake is known for her pro-Russian statements and scandalous actions. In Romania, she is being investigated under 11 articles, including propaganda of the war crimes cult and Holocaust denial. In 2025, she wrote a letter to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, which she called a "message of peace." In particular, she wrote about the return of territories that Ukraine "illegally" possesses.



The SBU banned her from entering Ukraine for three years.