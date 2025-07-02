Far-right politician Gheorgheșcu put on trial in Romania for promoting fascism

The prosecution believes that the former presidential candidate of Romania violated the law for five consecutive years

Karin Georgescu (Photo: EPA)

Romanian prosecutors have completed their investigation and referred to court the case of former presidential candidate, far-right politician, Celin Georgescu. He is accused of promoting fascism and glorifying individuals guilty of genocide and war crimes. This is stated in a press release from the Romanian Prosecutor's Office.

According to the investigation, between 2020 and 2025, Georgescu publicly promoted fascist, legionary, and xenophobic ideas, concepts, and doctrines through various means.

In particular, he justified the need for an authoritarian leader to emerge in Romania, excessively glorified the historical past, called for the mobilization of the nation to "create a new man under the aegis of Orthodox Christian mysticism," and so on.

In addition, Giurescu created a cult of the dictator Ion Antonescu and presented him as a national hero.

According to the prosecution, the politician copied the gestures and intonation of war criminal Antonescu, and in October 2021 in Bucharest, during a speech to a crowd of protesters against restrictions imposed in the context of the coronavirus pandemic, he performed the legionary salute.