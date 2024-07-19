Promised F-16s still not received after 18 months, but important Polish decision made – Zelenskyy

A year and a half has passed, but F-16 fighter jets are still absent from Ukrainian skies. However, Warsaw has made a decision that will help expedite their arrival

Ukraine has not yet received the promised F-16s from its allies, but the Polish government has made a decision that will accelerate their delivery, as was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on X.

The head of state reported that on July 18, he met with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk at the European Political Community summit in the United Kingdom to discuss strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities.

"And today we have a positive decision from the Polish government on an issue that will allow Ukraine to receive F-16 fighters as quickly as possible," Zelenskyy wrote, thanking Tusk for effectively implementing previous agreements.

Neither Zelenskyy nor the Polish government specified the nature of this decision. Poland has not announced the direct transfer of aircraft to Ukraine – they are to be provided by Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway, and Belgium.

In an interview with the BBC, Zelenskyy confirmed that Ukraine has not yet seen the fighters promised by the West.

"It’s been 18 months and the planes have not reached us," he said.

The President stressed that new fighters are necessary to help Ukraine counter Russia's air dominance and "unblock the skies."

