Prosecutor General's Office: Kyiv TCC official who demanded $3500 for removal from wanted list detained

Detainee (Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General)

An official of the Kyiv Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support was detained for extorting $3500 for removing a person liable for military service from the wanted list. About reports Office of the Prosecutor General.

According to the investigation, the official demanded and received $3500 from a citizen for "resolving the issue" of removing him from the wanted list in the Solomianskyi TCC and JV.

The man was detained while receiving a bribe and served a notice of suspicion.

Also, at the request of the prosecutor's office, the detainee was chosen a measure of restraint in the form of detention with the possibility of bail.

