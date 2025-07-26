Prosecutor General's Office: Kyiv TCC official who demanded $3500 for removal from wanted list detained
An official of the Kyiv Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support was detained for extorting $3500 for removing a person liable for military service from the wanted list. About reports Office of the Prosecutor General.
According to the investigation, the official demanded and received $3500 from a citizen for "resolving the issue" of removing him from the wanted list in the Solomianskyi TCC and JV.
The man was detained while receiving a bribe and served a notice of suspicion.
Also, at the request of the prosecutor's office, the detainee was chosen a measure of restraint in the form of detention with the possibility of bail.
- Law enforcement officers regularly uncover new mobilization evasion schemes in different regions of Ukraine. In early July was reported on the detention of 21 suspects in the creation of various schemes to evade mobilization, including heads of educational institutions and doctors of various profiles.
- on July 14, an employee of one of Kyiv's courts was served a notice of suspicion of extorting money for assistance in updating military registration data in the Kyiv region's military registration and enlistment office.
