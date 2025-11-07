Prosecutor's Office: American AFU volunteer was promised to make "laser weapons" for $85,000

Two men swindled an American volunteer out of more than $85,000 to buy laser weapons against drones and have been notified of suspicion. This was reported by and the Office of the Prosecutor General.

According to the investigation, in July 2023, a 74-year-old Kyiv resident and his 59-year-old accomplice introduced themselves as the heads of a weapons manufacturing company. They convinced an American volunteer from the Armed Forces of Ukraine that they could create a "laser device" that would "blind" or even shoot down drones and missiles.

To convince them, the men showed a device that allegedly burned the wing of a Shahed from several meters away. After that, the soldier handed them over more than UAH 3.2 million (the equivalent of about $85,000) in installments .

Law enforcers noted that the suspects had neither the technology nor the intention to produce anything, so the promised "newest weapon" was never received by the military.

The victim is a US citizen of Ukrainian descent, a volunteer and founder of a military training school. He has been serving in the Ukrainian Armed Forces voluntarily since the first days of the full-scale invasion. During the investigation, he has already been reimbursed $20,000, and work is underway to recover the full amount.

Detainees are suspected of fraud committed by a group of people under martial law.