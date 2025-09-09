Protests in Nepal. Prime Minister resigned, government is being evacuated by airplanes, and parliament is on fire – video

The protests in Nepal began due to dissatisfaction with corruption and the blocking of social media,

Protests in Nepal (Photo: India Today)

Large-scale protests have begun in Nepal. Against this backdrop, Prime Minister Sharma Oli resigned, and the president has already accepted his resignation, reports Reuters, citing a presidential aide.

In his resignation letter, Oli said he was leaving "to contribute to the problem and help solve it politically."

Pros data India Today, the prime minister had previously asked the Nepalese army chief for help in containing the protests and guaranteeing his own safety. However, the military command replied that it could intervene only if he gave up power.

At the time, protesters attacked government buildings, setting fire to the Parliament and damaging the Supreme Court and the Office of the Prosecutor General. They also attacked the homes of politicians, including the private residences of the president and the prime minister.

The protesters also set fire to the Hilton Hotel in Kathmandu, owned by one of the ruling party's leaders, and broke into the Communist Party headquarters, tearing down the hammer and sickle emblem.

More than 300 military personnel were deployed to guard the airport, and dozens of army helicopters were used to evacuate government officials. VIPs are being transported to army barracks in Kathmandu.

A high alert has been declared on the India-Nepal border in West Bengal. Police Chief Praveen Prakash said that an additional post has been set up and the authorities are closely monitoring the situation.

India Today journalists report that the protesters coordinate their actions through the Discord platform, where they distribute instructions on how to create Molotov cocktails, instructions on how to attack airplanes and search for ammunition in police stations.

Protesters in Nepal have attacked and burned down the houses of Nepal's President, Prime Minister and other Ministers.



Kathmandu airport has stopped all operations.#NepalGenZProtest pic.twitter.com/MHfWdAzqfb - With Love Bihar (@WithLoveBihar) September 9, 2025

Nepal govt was getting exposed for corruption, so they banned social media apps. But with almost 14 million young people, they can't ignore Gen Z. This generation won't stay silent.

pic.twitter.com/Ic0QHuMGMa - sangwan (@SangwanHQ) September 8, 2025

Nepal Parliament gutted in Kathmandu by thousands of youth protesters. pic.twitter.com/MbzMxl4F5i - Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) September 9, 2025

The protests in Nepal were sparked by dissatisfaction with corruption and the blocking of social media, including YouTube, X, WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram.

Although the ban was later lifted and a curfew was imposed in the capital, the protests did not stop. During previous protests, at least 19 people were killed and more than 100 injured.