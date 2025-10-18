"Putin and Trump think on completely different planes". McFaul explains why an agreement is impossible

The former US аmbassador to Russia noted that the dictator acts irrationally, while the US President and his administration think in terms of deals and benefits

Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump during the summit in Alaska on August 15 (Photo: EPA)

Agreements in the Russian-Ukrainian war are impossible because US president Donald Trump and dictator Vladimir Putin have different mindsets, said in an interview with LIGA.net former US ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul.

During the conversation, the journalist noted that Ukraine wants to force Russia to negotiate by intensifying strikes on targets in the Russian rear and asked whether this strategy could work and whether Trump supports it.

"Unfortunately, Putin is ready to fight longer than most people expect. He is ideologically obsessed and acts irrationally. If he were guided by common sense, he would have stopped the war at the beginning, after the first failure. Putin doesn't care how many people he puts down," McFaul said.

According to him, the current US president and his team are rational players who think in terms of deals and benefits.

However, the ex-ambassador noted that agreements are impossible in this war: "Putin and Trump think in completely different planes."

"The Economic situation in Russia, meanwhile, is deteriorating, especially this year. There may come a time when Putin simply cannot continue the war. Or he will see that further progress of his army is impossible. The sooner this happens, the better," McFaul summarized.