"Time may have been on Russia's side, but now it's moving to Ukraine." Brussels assesses the Russian economy

Top EU diplomat says inflation in Russia exceeds 20%, cash reserves are exhausted, and economic growth is "close to zero"

Kaja Kallas (Photo: SERGEY DOLZHENKO / EPA)

Due to Russia's economic problems, time is tipping in Ukraine's favor, says head of European diplomacy Kaja Kallas during a briefing with the minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha.

"Ukraine has our full support. This year, the European Union is providing Ukraine with a record level of military assistance. EU sanctions have already deprived Russia of hundreds of billions of euros that it could have spent to finance the war. We will soon adopt new measures, directed against Russia's revenues from energy, finance, and trade. Russia's military economy is already weak. We will make it even weaker," the official said.

According to her, inflation in Russia exceeds 20%.

Kallas also noted that Russia's cash reserves are exhausted, and economic growth is "close to zero."

"Time may have once been on Russia's side, but now it is moving to Ukraine. Every euro we take away from Russia is a euro it cannot spend on war," the official added.