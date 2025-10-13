"Time may have been on Russia's side, but now it's moving to Ukraine." Brussels assesses the Russian economy
Due to Russia's economic problems, time is tipping in Ukraine's favor, says head of European diplomacy Kaja Kallas during a briefing with the minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha.
"Ukraine has our full support. This year, the European Union is providing Ukraine with a record level of military assistance. EU sanctions have already deprived Russia of hundreds of billions of euros that it could have spent to finance the war. We will soon adopt new measures, directed against Russia's revenues from energy, finance, and trade. Russia's military economy is already weak. We will make it even weaker," the official said.
According to her, inflation in Russia exceeds 20%.
Kallas also noted that Russia's cash reserves are exhausted, and economic growth is "close to zero."
"Time may have once been on Russia's side, but now it is moving to Ukraine. Every euro we take away from Russia is a euro it cannot spend on war," the official added.
- On September 17, president Zelenskyy stated that Plan A is to end Russia's war against Ukraine in 2025, and Plan B is to find the remaining $60 billion needed for Ukraine next year.
- On September 30, amid fuel shortages in the regions of the Russian Federation, the government of the aggressor country continued to a temporary ban on the export of motor gasoline by the end of 2025 as part of the stabilization of the domestic market.
- On October 3, president Zelenskyy said that as a result of Ukraine's long-range strikes, Russia had begun to purchase gasoline abroad.
- On October 9, the Reuters agency wrote that some of Russia's largest industrial companies are sending workers on furloughs or laying off staff as the war economy slows and domestic demand and exports decline.
Comments (0)