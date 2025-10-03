Thanks to Ukrainian long-range strikes, Russia began to buy gasoline abroad – Zelenskyy
As a result of Ukraine's long-range strikes, Russia has begun purchasing gasoline abroad, reported president Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address.
"There were also reports today on our quite justified strikes on Russian facilities – on their logistics and fuel complex. I am grateful to our soldiers for their accuracy," the head of state said.
He noted that Russia chooses war, destroys the lives of Ukrainians – and "must be held accountable for this."
The president announced that Ukraine's long-range capacity would increase.
"Russia imports gasoline, and in different geographies: in Asia, from China and other countries, and in Europe, in particular from Belarus. This is one of the results of Putin's war – the gas station country does not sell but imports gasoline," Zelenskyy said.
The head of state added that these are the right results of the Security Service of Ukraine, the Armed Forces, intelligence and Ukrainian arms manufacturers.
- In late August, Reuters reported that Ukrainian drone attacks disrupted the operation of at least ten Russian refineries and shut down about 17% of their capacity – 1.1 million barrels per day.
- On September 10, The Moscow Times stated that the fuel crisis was caused by Ukrainian drone strikes on oil refineries, has already covered more than 20 Russian regions.
- On September 30, the government of the aggressor country continued to a temporary ban on the export of motor gasoline by the end of 2025 as part of the stabilization of the domestic fuel market.
- On October 3, the LIGA.net's interlocutor at the SSU reported that the special service's drones hit one of Russia's leading oil refineries in the Orenburg region – "Orsknefteorgsintez.
