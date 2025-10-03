Thanks to Ukrainian long-range strikes, Russia began to buy gasoline abroad – Zelenskyy

According to the head of state, one of the results of the war against Ukraine is that "the gas station country does not sell but imports gasoline"

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Henning Bagger / EPA)

As a result of Ukraine's long-range strikes, Russia has begun purchasing gasoline abroad, reported president Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address.

"There were also reports today on our quite justified strikes on Russian facilities – on their logistics and fuel complex. I am grateful to our soldiers for their accuracy," the head of state said.

He noted that Russia chooses war, destroys the lives of Ukrainians – and "must be held accountable for this."

The president announced that Ukraine's long-range capacity would increase.

"Russia imports gasoline, and in different geographies: in Asia, from China and other countries, and in Europe, in particular from Belarus. This is one of the results of Putin's war – the gas station country does not sell but imports gasoline," Zelenskyy said.

The head of state added that these are the right results of the Security Service of Ukraine, the Armed Forces, intelligence and Ukrainian arms manufacturers.