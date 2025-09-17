Zelenskyy: Plan A – to end the war in 2025, Plan B – to look for $60 billion for the next year
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that plan "A" is to end the Russian war against Ukraine in 2025, and plan "B" is to find the remaining funds needed for Ukraine for the next year. The head of state said this during a joint press conference with the president of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola.
Zelenskyy said that "the price of one year of war" is $120 billion: "60 is the Ukrainian budget, and I need to find 60 for the next year."
"I hope that we will end this war, but in any case: plan A is to end the war, and plan B is 120 billion. And this is a big challenge. I'm not saying that in times of peace, that is, during a ceasefire or during security guarantees, we will need that much money, within 10 years. But, in any case, you have to understand the scope of this issue. That is why we talk a lot about these funds," the president explained.
- In August, finance minister Marchenko said that his department was preparing a state budget 2026 with the expectation that the war will continue throughout the next year.
