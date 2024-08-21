Putin isn't invincible: Petr Pavel assesses Russia's response to Ukraine in Kursk Oblast

Russia's reaction to the Kursk operation is not as expected

Petr Pavel (Photo by Michael Reynolds/EPA)

Russia's reaction to the Ukrainian operation in the Kursk Oblast was much weaker than anyone could have imagined, Czech President Petr Pavel said in an interview with Novinky.

This indicates that the Russian army lacks the capacity for a swift and strong response, he said.

"The Ukrainians managed to divert some forces that would have been directed toward Ukraine to the Kursk area, thus relieving pressure on other parts of the front," Pavel stated.

In the past, the Russians outlined several red lines, he added. One of them concerned the provision of any assistance to Ukraine.

"President Putin said that any assistance to Ukraine in any form would be considered a war against Russia and Russia would respond. Nothing of the sort has happened," the Czech president recalled.

Pavel also noted that the Ukrainians are making decent progress into Russian territory. Although this is not comparable to the Ukrainian lands occupied by Russia, it is "at least a significant blow to Russia's prestige and its armed forces."

He added, "Perhaps a secondary aim was to show the Russian people that their military and President Putin are not invincible."



