Putin orders drills involving use of tactical nuclear weapons. HUR monitoring

The Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine (HUR) is collecting information on Russia's planned exercises with non-strategic nuclear weapons, but there is no groundbreaking news in it, its representative Andriy Yusov said on the air of the telethon.

On the morning of May 6, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that on the order of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to "increase the readiness of non-strategic nuclear forces to perform combat tasks," the Russian General Staff began preparations to hold exercises shortly with missile units involving aviation and the fleet.

"During the exercises, several measures will be taken to practically work out issues of preparation and use of non-strategic nuclear weapons," the statement said.

One of the goals of the drills in Sergei Shoigu's department was called readiness to respond to "provocative statements and threats of individual Western officials" against the aggressor state of Russia.

Yusov noted that there is nothing new in such statements by the Russians, except for the information effect.

"It is clear that all the necessary information is being collected. Both the Ukrainian special services and the whole world are working on it. Nuclear blackmail is a consistent tactic of Putin's regime. There is no groundbreaking news here," the HUR representative said.

