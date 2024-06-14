Putin wants four regions in exchange for 'peace'. LIGA.net learns MPs' opinions

One of Putin's conditions is Kyiv's abandonment of its NATO aspirations

Vladimir Putin (Photo: EPA)

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has made another cynical statement about the Russo-Ukrainian war, claiming that the occupiers will "immediately cease fire" and the Kremlin will be ready for negotiations if the Defense Forces withdraw from four Ukrainian regions. LIGA.net spoke with members of parliament about these statements from the Russian dictator.

The Russian dictator, who regularly lies about Russia's war against Ukraine and has never adhered to the Minsk agreements, stated that Moscow would allegedly stop the fire and be ready for negotiations if Ukrainian forces withdraw from the partially occupied Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts.

Putin also wants these regions, along with the temporarily occupied Crimea, to be recognized in international treaties as "subjects of the Russian Federation," which would imply the lifting of sanctions against Russia, even though he has repeatedly claimed that Western sanctions do not affect Russia's economy.

Another "condition" for negotiations, according to Putin, is Ukraine's "neutral, non-aligned, non-nuclear status," its renunciation of NATO membership, and he once again mentioned the mythical "denazification and demilitarization."

Oleksandr Merezhko, an MP from the Servant of the People party and head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Foreign Policy, stated that this statement indicates Putin increasingly realizes he cannot win the war.

Merezhko believes that Putin's "appetites" are decreasing, and thus his demands are diminishing.

"This statement by Putin is an attempt to put on a brave face in a bad situation," he said.

The MP stressed that the response to Putin could be very simple: stop violating international law and fulfill all the requirements stemming from the UN Charter and the principles of international law.

"And the best and safest thing he can do for himself is to surrender to international justice in the form of the International Criminal Court. Then he has a better chance of preserving his life," the MP added.

MP Andriy Osadchuk from the Holos party stated that "Putin wanted and wants the capitulation of Ukraine and the West," but he needs a pause, though on his terms.

"He is furiously resentful of everyone for his failure in Ukraine, understands that he critically lacks the strength to win, but knows that if he retreats, he will lose everything," said the MP.

Osadchuk stated that Ukraine and the West need to "silently finish him off," as he is "much weaker than anyone thinks."

