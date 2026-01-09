Qatar acknowledged the damage to its embassy in Kyiv, but did not mention who carried out the attack

Qatar's Foreign Ministry comments on the damage to its diplomatic mission due to the Russian attack on the Ukrainian capital

The Qatari Embassy, which suffered from the Russian shelling of Kyiv (Photo: X / Andriy Sybiga)

The Middle Eastern state of Qatar has acknowledged that its embassy was damaged by the Russian shelling of Kyiv, but did not directly indicate that Moscow carried out the attack. Related post published Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"The State of Qatar expresses its deep regret over the damage sustained by its embassy building in Ukraine as a result of the shelling of the capital, Kyiv, last night. It confirms that none of its diplomats or embassy staff were harmed," the statement said.

However, in its report, Qatar does not directly indicate who exactly carried out the shelling of Kyiv.

Among other things, the Qatari Foreign Ministry reiterated the country's position that "calls for a solution to the Russian-Ukrainian crisis through dialogue and peaceful means, in accordance with the principles of international law and the UN Charter." The state also reaffirmed its "full support" for all international efforts to de-escalate the situation.

Earlier, the head of Ukrainian diplomacy Andriy Sybiha published a photo of the Qatari embassy, which was damaged by a Russian attack.