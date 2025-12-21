Zelenskyy praises participation of two Asian countries in talks with the US

The Head of State commented on the information that the meeting in Miami was attended by Qatar and Turkey

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy praised the participation of representatives of Qatar and Turkey in the negotiations on the peace plan in the United States on December 19. The President of Ukraine said this during a conversation with journalists.

The President was asked about the participation of representatives of Qatar and Turkey in the talks between Ukraine, Europe and the United States in Florida.

Zelenskyy replied that he did not know all the details, but noted that Qatar and Turkey "have always sent signals" that they want to be involved as much as possible in helping to end the war.

"And Qatar helped with the return of our childrenthey really helped us, and I am grateful to them. And Turkey organized a platform for our negotiation groups – America, Ukraine, Russia – thanks to which we returned many of our prisoners of war. Therefore, the fact that these representatives want to help – I believe that we should support such signals," the President said.

He added that if, thanks to our partners, Ukraine is able to return its children and prisoners, "it will be great."

"In general, I can tell you that we are now seeing signals from some partners. I don't know, maybe I'm being overly optimistic. But if more countries start talking about the end of the war, in my opinion, this can help bring it closer," Zelenskyy concluded.

Earlier, Axios journalist Barak Ravid, citing two interlocutors saidthat in the negotiations in Miami on December 19, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Al-Thani also participated in a meeting between representatives of Ukraine, the United States, Germany, France, and the United Kingdom.