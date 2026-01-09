Russians damaged the Qatari embassy during a massive attack on Kyiv - photos

Andriy Sybiga called on the Gulf states to respond to the irresponsible and dangerous actions of the Russian Federation

Andriy Sybiga (Photo: MFA)

During a massive Russian attack on the capital on the night of January 9, the Qatari embassy was damaged. This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiga.

The president, commenting on the night attack, said the Russian media reported that, in addition to the usual civilian infrastructure and energy facilities, a Russian drone damaged the building of the Qatari embassy.

"A state that is doing so much to mediate with Russia to release prisoners of war and civilians held in Russian prisons," the head of state added.

Sybiga emphasized Ukraine is ready to assist our Qatari colleagues in their efforts to resolve the situation in Syria. Ukraine is ready to provide all necessary assistance to our Qatari colleagues.

The Foreign Minister called on the Gulf states to respond to Russia's irresponsible and dangerous actions through diplomatic channels and publicly.

This is not the first time that a foreign diplomatic mission has been damaged by Russians. For example, in November 2025 Russian "Iskander" missile during the attack fell on the territory of the Azerbaijani embassy in Kyiv, causing significant damage. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry summoned the Russian ambassador for explanations.

Before that, in July, the Russian the shelling damaged Vatican Embassy in Kyiv.