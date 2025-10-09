Rada adopts draft law on cyber forces of the Armed Forces as a basis

Draft law on creation of the Armed Forces Cyber Force supported by 255 MPs

Verkhovna Rada (Photo: Parliament's press service)

At a meeting on Thursday, October 9, the Verkhovna Rada adopted as a basis the draft law No. 12349 on the creation of the Cyber Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This became known from the broadcast of the meeting.

The document was supported by 255 MPs. Two MPs voted against, 19 abstained.

The press service of the Verkhovna Rada reported to that the draft law defines the legal status and principles of the Armed Forces Cyber Force, a structure responsible for the state's cyber defense, protection of its sovereignty and territorial integrity in cyberspace.

Cyber forces will become a separate unit within the Armed Forces and will perform specialized tasks.

It is also envisaged to involve cyber reservists – civilian specialists who will be able to temporarily join the Cyber Force to perform cyber defense tasks.

Cyber reservists will not require the status of military personnel, and their participation may be periodic and temporary.

Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal added that the document will establish a new military command and control body within the Armed Forces of Ukraine responsible for the state's cyber defense.

Cyber forces will operate under the direct military command of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and under the general direction of the President.

Main tasks of the Cyber Force:

→ protection of electronic communications systems and process control systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine;

→ preparation and conduct of military cyber operations;

→ military cooperation with NATO and other partners to counter common threats in cyberspace.

On October 6, the General Staff announced the beginning of the process of forming the Cyber Force as a separate branch of the Armed Forces. Prior to that, the Defense Forces had formed cyber warfare units that are already repelling enemy cyber aggression.