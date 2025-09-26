Syrsky announces that the Air Force plans to create a new branch of the military

Active preparations are underway, and personnel and equipment are being increased

Oleksandr Syrsky (Photo: facebook.com/CinCAFofUkraine)

Ukraine plans to create a new branch of the Air Force – unmanned air defense systems. This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi during a conversation with journalists, according to a correspondent of LIGA.net .

According to him, the process is already underway. We are talking about drones-interceptors of domestic and foreign production, which destroy Russian "chessmen" with high efficiency – 70% and more.

"That is why units equipped with these interceptor drones and the command that will deal with these drones are being created and built up," the chief said .

According to Syrsky, interceptor drones are already being used at the front. Also, the Defense Forces are increasing the number of radar stations, increasing the number of personnel and training.

"This process is in full swing, so to speak," emphasized Syrsky .