Rada appoints Svyrydenko as prime minister
At a meeting on Thursday, July 17, the Verkhovna Rada supported the candidacy of Yulia Sviridenko for the post of Prime Minister. About this reported deputy from European solidarity Oleksiy Honcharenko.
Her candidacy was supported by 262 parliamentarians.
22 deputies voted against, 26 abstained.
The deputy from Voices Yaroslav Zheleznyak published the results of the voting by faction. He, like Honcharenko, voted against.
Svyrydenko began her career in the private sector in 2008. Since 2015, she has held senior positions in the Chernihiv Regional State Administration. From July to December 2018, she served as the head of the regional state administration.
In September 2019, Svyrydenko was appointed Deputy Minister of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture, and in July 2020, she became First Deputy Minister. In December 2020, she became Deputy Head of the Presidential Office. Since November 2021, she has served as First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy.
- On July 14, the President proposed lead the government svyrydenko, then First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy.
- At the same time, Zelensky supported shmyhal's candidacy for the head of the Ministry of Defense.
- July 16, Verkhovna Rada voted for the resignation Shmyhal's plan, which provides for the dismissal of the entire government.
Comments (0)