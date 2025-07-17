Rada appoints Svyrydenko as prime minister

Yulia Svyrydenko replaces Denys Shmyhal, who headed the government for five years

Yulia Svyrydenko (Photo: official's X-account)

At a meeting on Thursday, July 17, the Verkhovna Rada supported the candidacy of Yulia Sviridenko for the post of Prime Minister. About this reported deputy from European solidarity Oleksiy Honcharenko.

Her candidacy was supported by 262 parliamentarians.

22 deputies voted against, 26 abstained.

Photo: Yaroslav Zheleznyak's Telegram channel

The deputy from Voices Yaroslav Zheleznyak published the results of the voting by faction. He, like Honcharenko, voted against.

Photo: Yaroslav Zheleznyak's Telegram channel

Svyrydenko began her career in the private sector in 2008. Since 2015, she has held senior positions in the Chernihiv Regional State Administration. From July to December 2018, she served as the head of the regional state administration.

In September 2019, Svyrydenko was appointed Deputy Minister of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture, and in July 2020, she became First Deputy Minister. In December 2020, she became Deputy Head of the Presidential Office. Since November 2021, she has served as First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy.